Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.25.

MKTX opened at $368.09 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.40 and a 200-day moving average of $410.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

