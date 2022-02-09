Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Truist Financial

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after purchasing an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

