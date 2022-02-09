Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Issued By William Blair

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report released on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $182.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $22,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

