Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PACW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PACW stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,167,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,024,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.