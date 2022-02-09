Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $12.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $13.34.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,228.27 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,247.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,352.64. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after buying an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.