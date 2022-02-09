Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Increased by Analyst

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

