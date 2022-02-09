Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

MRCY stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

