Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.
MRCY stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.