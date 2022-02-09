Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Decreased by Analyst

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.