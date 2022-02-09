Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.28 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.