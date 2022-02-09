Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Increased by Analyst

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $178.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

