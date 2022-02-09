Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Increased by Analyst

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.
SKY stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,179 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
