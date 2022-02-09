QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.QIAGEN also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05 EPS.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,472. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

