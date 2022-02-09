Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $283.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.80. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.27.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.