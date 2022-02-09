Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $748,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 72.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.52 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

