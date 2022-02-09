Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,009 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,565 shares of company stock worth $1,082,533. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

