Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 million-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.68 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on XM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,009,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,827,739. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.