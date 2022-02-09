Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Quant has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $50.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $153.78 or 0.00349595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006608 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.01234368 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002997 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

