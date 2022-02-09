QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $753,982.65 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80.
  • On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 481.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

