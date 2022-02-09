Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

DGX stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.84. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

