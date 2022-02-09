Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 551.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

DGX stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

