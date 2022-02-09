Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.