Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rambus stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

