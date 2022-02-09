Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.44% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $162.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.