Raymond James Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $78.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ON. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

