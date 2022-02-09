Raymond James Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $50.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.