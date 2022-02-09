Raymond James Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $50.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
