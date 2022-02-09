Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Sells $2,138,713.56 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. 33,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,292. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

