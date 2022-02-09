Raymond James Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.60.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$63.58. 1,605,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,008. The company has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$93.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.36.

In other news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

