Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 billion-$69.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.08 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

