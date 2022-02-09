RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

