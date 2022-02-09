RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.