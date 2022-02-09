Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

