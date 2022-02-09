reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $332,833.49 and $592.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00107329 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,442,011 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

