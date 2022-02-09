Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.15. The company had a trading volume of 467,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,164. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

