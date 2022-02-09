Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $618.93. 1,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

