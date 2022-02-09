Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $825.00 to $775.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $726.11.

REGN opened at $617.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.72 and a 200-day moving average of $622.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

