Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Holdings Increased by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Regional Management comprises approximately 7.5% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Regional Management worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,865 shares of company stock worth $5,343,441. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $518.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

