Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:RGA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.27. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,131. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
