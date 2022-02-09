Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 864.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.27. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,131. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

