Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $20,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

