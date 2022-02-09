Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.59 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after purchasing an additional 453,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.