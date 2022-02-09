Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.36 Million Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Utah Medical Products worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $348.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

