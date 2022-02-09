Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

