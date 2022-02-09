Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

