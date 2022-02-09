Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 212,513 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 60.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,513 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Seagen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Seagen by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

