Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 53,904 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

