Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($9.06) and last traded at GBX 659 ($8.91). Approximately 99,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 194,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 689.91.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

