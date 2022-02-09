REPO (REPO) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. REPO has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $597,905.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.75 or 0.07284452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,536.87 or 1.00015928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006381 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

