Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

NYSE APD opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $249.79 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,939.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

