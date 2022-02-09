Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

