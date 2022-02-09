Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSRM. lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $19,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $12,472,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.