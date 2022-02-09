Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/7/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $392.00 to $283.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $400.00.
- 12/29/2021 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 12/16/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.52. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
